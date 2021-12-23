Man Industries (India) spurts on bagging order worth Rs 225 cr

Man Industries (India) rallied 3.34% to Rs 97.50 after the company secured new orders worth approximately Rs 225 crore, taking the total new orders tally to approximately Rs 900 crore in the current quarter.

With these new orders the unexecuted order book as on date stood at approximately Rs 1,700 crore, to be executed in six to seven months.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 10.30% to Rs 24.47 crore on a 16.5% decline in net sales to Rs 490.19 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Man Industries (India) is engaged in the manufacturing and coating of large diameter carbon steel pipes, infrastructure, and realty and trading.

