Amara Raja Batteries Ltd stays supported

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is quoting at Rs 706.75, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.81% in last one year as compared to a 3.19% drop in NIFTY and a 1% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7137.3, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 708.5, up 1.21% on the day. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is up 13.81% in last one year as compared to a 3.19% drop in NIFTY and a 1% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 18.03 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

