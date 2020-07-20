RBL Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 176.8, up 4.28% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 63.01% in last one year as compared to a 3.21% drop in NIFTY and a 23.58% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 176.8, up 4.28% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 10981.8. The Sensex is at 37311.35, up 0.79%. RBL Bank Ltd has slipped around 3.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21966.8, up 1.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 187.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 394.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 177.15, up 4.36% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is down 63.01% in last one year as compared to a 3.21% drop in NIFTY and a 23.58% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 17.06 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)