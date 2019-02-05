JUST IN
Amba Enterprises standalone net profit declines 79.49% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 9.07% to Rs 22.73 crore

Net profit of Amba Enterprises declined 79.49% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.07% to Rs 22.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales22.7320.84 9 OPM %0.622.93 -PBDT0.160.66 -76 PBT0.090.61 -85 NP0.080.39 -79

