Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit declines 29.86% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit declines 20.61% in the September 2018 quarter
Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit declines 58.16% in the June 2018 quarter
Premier Polyfilm Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Ausom Enterprise Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Shiva Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 15.87% to Rs 38.26 croreNet profit of Premier Polyfilm declined 29.86% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.87% to Rs 38.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 33.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales38.2633.02 16 OPM %8.1810.45 -PBDT2.342.69 -13 PBT1.411.93 -27 NP1.011.44 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU