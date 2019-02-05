Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit declines 29.86% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 15.87% to Rs 38.26 crore

Net profit of Premier Polyfilm declined 29.86% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.87% to Rs 38.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 33.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales38.2633.02 16 OPM %8.1810.45 -PBDT2.342.69 -13 PBT1.411.93 -27 NP1.011.44 -30

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019.

