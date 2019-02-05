KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 23.98% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.37% to Rs 1087.49 croreNet profit of KEI Industries rose 23.98% to Rs 48.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 39.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.37% to Rs 1087.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 888.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1087.49888.66 22 OPM %10.829.49 -PBDT84.1066.48 27 PBT75.5958.27 30 NP48.3939.03 24
