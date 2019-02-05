JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Trinity League India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 23.98% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.37% to Rs 1087.49 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries rose 23.98% to Rs 48.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 39.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.37% to Rs 1087.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 888.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1087.49888.66 22 OPM %10.829.49 -PBDT84.1066.48 27 PBT75.5958.27 30 NP48.3939.03 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 12:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements