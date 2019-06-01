Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 70.75% in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 5.51% to Rs 44.78 croreNet profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises declined 70.75% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 44.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 42.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 232.03% to Rs 4.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.90% to Rs 151.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 125.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales44.7842.44 6 151.88125.62 21 OPM %6.21-22.31 -3.85-9.38 - PBDT4.2011.03 -62 10.3110.09 2 PBT3.6610.46 -65 8.217.96 3 NP1.174.00 -71 4.251.28 232
