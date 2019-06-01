JUST IN
S.A.L Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.90 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.86% to Rs 1.69 crore

Millennium Online Solutions (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.86% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.92% to Rs 7.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.691.41 20 7.038.89 -21 OPM %0.594.26 -0.43-0.56 - PBDT0.010.06 -83 0.030.03 0 PBT0.010.06 -83 0.020.03 -33 NP00.06 -100 0.020.03 -33

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 17:55 IST

