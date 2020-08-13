JUST IN
Ambar Protein Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.77% to Rs 65.29 crore

Net profit of Ambar Protein Industries reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 65.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 60.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales65.2960.58 8 OPM %2.471.34 -PBDT1.040.29 259 PBT0.760.03 2433 NP0.66-0.13 LP

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 16:09 IST

