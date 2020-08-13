Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.93 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 10.18% to Rs 82.15 croreNet Loss of Hindustan Organic Chemicals reported to Rs 19.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 28.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 82.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 74.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales82.1574.56 10 OPM %-16.57-19.94 -PBDT-25.34-25.38 0 PBT-26.04-26.05 0 NP-19.93-28.05 29
