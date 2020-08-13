20 Microns consolidated net profit declines 91.40% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 53.42% to Rs 64.21 crore

Net profit of 20 Microns declined 91.40% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.42% to Rs 64.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 137.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.64.21137.84-1.5914.33-4.8415.07-8.1812.320.738.49

