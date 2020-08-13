20 Microns consolidated net profit declines 91.40% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 53.42% to Rs 64.21 crore

Net profit of 20 Microns declined 91.40% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.42% to Rs 64.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 137.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales64.21137.84 -53 OPM %-1.5914.33 -PBDT-4.8415.07 PL PBT-8.1812.32 PL NP0.738.49 -91

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 16:04 IST

