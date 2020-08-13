Electrosteel Castings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.77 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit rises 36.26% in the December 2019 quarter
Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 21.42% in the March 2020 quarter
Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 6.31% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises Ltd zooms 6.71%
Piramal Glass to invest Rs 300 cr for Vadodara plant expansion
-
Sales decline 49.53% to Rs 329.71 croreNet loss of Electrosteel Castings reported to Rs 37.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 38.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.53% to Rs 329.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 653.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales329.71653.27 -50 OPM %0.9415.62 -PBDT-38.6957.12 PL PBT-52.5843.50 PL NP-37.7738.77 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU