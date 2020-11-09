Amber Enterprises slides after Q2 PAT drops 77%

Amber Enterprises India tumbled 5.92% to Rs 2180.50 after the company's net profit slumped 77% to Rs 3 crore on a 35% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 408 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

The company said that RAC (room air-conditioner) sales contributed 36% of total revenue while components & mobile application contributed 64% of total revenue.

Operating EBITDA declined 49% to Rs 20 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 39 crore in Q2 September 2019. Operating EBITDA margin was at 4.8% as on 30 September 2020 as against 6.2% as on 30 September 2019.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 1 crore in Q2 FY21 as compared to a pre-tax profit of Rs 5 crore in Q2 FY20. It wrote back taxes worth Rs 3 crore during the quarter.

Commenting on the results and performance for Q2FY21, Jasbir Singh, chairman & CEO of Amber Enterprises India said: "Room air conditioning, consumer durable & electronics industry have witnessed a positive momentum in Q2FY21. The channel inventory levels are back to normalized levels and we should anticipate good growth for H2FY21.

In the recent notification by DGFT, imports of air conditioners with refrigerants have been prohibited. We believe this will open up opportunities for domestic manufacturing as now importing completely build units (CBU's) without refrigerants will be cost ineffective. We believe Amber is well place to capitalize this opportunity as a one stop solution provider to its customers for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry.

To cater to the surge in domestic demand arising from the structural shift, we have successfully completed a QIP of Rs 400 crore during the quarter. With operational efficiencies and increase in share of component business, we have witnessed an increase in our gross margins. On our Sidwal Business, we are observing a good traction and confident to deliver & maintain a healthy order book going ahead. We have invested in R&D for commercial ACS and we expect to drive fruitive results in the quarters to come."

Amber Enterprises India is a market leader in Indian room air conditioner (RAC) industry and air conditioning industry for mobile application such as railways, metros, buses, etc.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has jumped 95.24% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 2.78% during the same period.

