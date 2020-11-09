Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 26.42 points or 2.42% at 1120.21 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 2.93%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 2.88%),OnMobile Global Ltd (up 2.12%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.61%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.94%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.62%), Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 0.61%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.61%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 0.17%).

On the other hand, ITI Ltd (down 0.68%), and Reliance Communications Ltd (down 0.66%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 614.09 or 1.47% at 42507.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 185.65 points or 1.51% at 12449.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 102.33 points or 0.67% at 15320.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.11 points or 0.87% at 5212.82.

On BSE,1324 shares were trading in green, 593 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

