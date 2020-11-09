Financials shares gain

Financials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index rising 108.11 points or 1.81% at 6086.47 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 6.39%), Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (up 5.17%),Bandhan Bank Ltd (up 4.49%),Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 4.19%),Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd (up 3.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ICICI Bank Ltd (up 3.69%), Federal Bank Ltd (up 3.11%), Muthoot Finance Ltd (up 3.06%), RBL Bank Ltd (up 2.92%), and HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (up 2.69%).

On the other hand, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (down 8.01%), CARE Ratings Ltd (down 2.53%), and Reliance Capital Ltd (down 1.27%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 614.09 or 1.47% at 42507.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 185.65 points or 1.51% at 12449.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 102.33 points or 0.67% at 15320.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.11 points or 0.87% at 5212.82.

On BSE,1324 shares were trading in green, 593 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)