Consumer goods shares rise

Consumer goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index rising 26.61 points or 0.81% at 3305.7 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 9.98%), Mayur Uniquoters Ltd (up 5.55%),Lumax Industries Ltd (up 5.44%),Welspun India Ltd (up 4.97%),MIRC Electronics Ltd (up 4.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were S Chand & Company Ltd (up 4.91%), Future Enterprises Ltd (up 4.91%), Future Enterprises-DVR (up 4.8%), Gabriel India Ltd (up 4.76%), and Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (up 4.23%).

On the other hand, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd (down 4.99%), BLS International Services Ltd (down 4.96%), and Omaxe Ltd (down 4.96%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 333.7 or 0.89% at 37273.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 93.85 points or 0.85% at 10979.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 99.16 points or 0.76% at 13120.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.76 points or 0.6% at 4521.13.

On BSE,1004 shares were trading in green, 785 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

