Ambika Cotton in demand after robust Q1 outcome

-
ALSO READ
Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 177.76% in the March 2021 quarter
Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 615.37% in the June 2021 quarter
Consumer goods stocks edge lower
Nifty trades above 15,700; breadth strong
Padam Cotton Yarns reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2021 quarter
-
Ambika Cotton Mills jumped 9.16% to Rs 1523.90 after the company posted a 615% jump in net profit to Rs 35.84 crore on 89% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 187.53 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.On a sequential basis, net profit increased 23.7% while revenue from operations fell 4.28% in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Profit before tax grew 23% on a sequential basis and 699% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 48.76 crore in Q1 FY22.
The company said its plants were under temporary shut down from 24 May 2021 to 31May 2021 on account of Tamil Nadu state government directives due to escalation of spread of COVID -19 and partial restoration of operations were permitted from 1 June 2021 to 07 June 2021 with 50% of staff strength impacting the operations to that extent. The company further clarified that uncertainty and supply chain disruption still continues on account of COVID-19.
Ambika Cotton Mills is a manufacturer of cotton yarn. The company's clientele consists of well-reputed manufacturers engaged in manufacturing shirts/knitwear products, both in the domestic and international markets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU