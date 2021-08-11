Cadila Healthcare Q1 PAT jumps 29% YoY to Rs 587 cr

On a consolidated basis, the drug major posted a 29% rise in net profit to Rs 587 crore on 15% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4025 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Cadila Healthcare said year on year growth in revenue was driven by strong growth in India geography partially offset by US geography. The company's India business which comprises human formulations and consumer wellness business which contributed to 50% of consolidated revenues during the quarter, witnessed a very strong growth of 43% on a YoY basis, posting sales of Rs 1943 crore during the quarter. The company's business in the US posted sales of Rs 1451 crore. The company's rest of the world business grew by 17% during the quarter on a YoY basis and posted sales of Rs 277 crore.

The drug company's profit before tax increased by 32% to Rs 755 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21. Earnings before interest, depreciation and tax for the quarter came at Rs 933 crore, up by 18% year on year. EBITDA margin improved to 23.2% in Q1 FY22 as against 22.5% in Q1 FY21.

Research & Development (R&D) spend stood at Rs 295 crore (representing 7.3% of revenue). Net debt as of 30 June 2021 stood at Rs 3,112 crores as compared to Rs 3,496 crore posted on 31 March 2021. Capex for Q1'22 stood at Rs 265 crore.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were down 2.3% at Rs 564.5 on BSE. Cadila Healthcare is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

