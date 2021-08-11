Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Consumer goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index decreasing 45.52 points or 0.89% at 5066.12 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (down 6.29%), Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd (down 5.7%),Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (down 5.56%),Trent Ltd (down 5.18%),Borosil Renewables Ltd (down 4.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Himatsingka Seide Ltd (down 4.98%), Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd (down 4.53%), Dish TV India Ltd (down 4.53%), V-Mart Retail Ltd (down 4.45%), and Zee Media Corporation Ltd (down 4.44%).

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 9.25%), Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd (up 7.03%), and Kitex Garments Ltd (up 6.88%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 95.88 or 0.18% at 54458.78.

The Nifty 50 index was down 21.4 points or 0.13% at 16258.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 305.74 points or 1.17% at 25760.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 60.06 points or 0.75% at 7999.14.

On BSE,830 shares were trading in green, 2297 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

