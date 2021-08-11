Healthcare stocks slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 363.38 points or 1.38% at 26000.9 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Sequent Scientific Ltd (down 18.25%), Lupin Ltd (down 6.14%),Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 5.1%),Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 4.9%),Hester Biosciences Ltd (down 4.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (down 4.7%), Poly Medicure Ltd (down 4.57%), Wockhardt Ltd (down 3.55%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 3.5%), and Shalby Ltd (down 3.47%).

On the other hand, Hikal Ltd (up 9.42%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 4.98%), and Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 2.63%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 95.88 or 0.18% at 54458.78.

The Nifty 50 index was down 21.4 points or 0.13% at 16258.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 305.74 points or 1.17% at 25760.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 60.06 points or 0.75% at 7999.14.

On BSE,830 shares were trading in green, 2297 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

