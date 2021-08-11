Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 379.58 points or 1.04% at 35986.57 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 4.22%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.95%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 1.94%),Blue Star Ltd (down 1.39%),Voltas Ltd (down 1.29%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 1.28%), Titan Company Ltd (down 0.92%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.66%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.51%), and Orient Electric Ltd (down 0.15%).

On the other hand, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.59%), moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 95.88 or 0.18% at 54458.78.

The Nifty 50 index was down 21.4 points or 0.13% at 16258.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 305.74 points or 1.17% at 25760.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 60.06 points or 0.75% at 7999.14.

On BSE,830 shares were trading in green, 2297 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

