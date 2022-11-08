One 97 Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 571.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 76.18% to Rs 1914.00 croreNet Loss of One 97 Communications reported to Rs 571.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 472.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 76.18% to Rs 1914.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1086.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1914.001086.40 76 OPM %-28.58-42.25 -PBDT-452.70-421.10 -8 PBT-557.00-471.50 -18 NP-571.10-472.90 -21
