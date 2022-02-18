Ambuja Cements, Lupin, Birla Corporation in focus

Ambuja Cements: The company reported 55% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 431 crore on 2.1% rise in net sales to Rs 7503 crore in Q4CY21 over Q4CY20.

Lupin: Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., (Lupin) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for SOLOSEC (secnidazole) in adolescents for both the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in females and trichomoniasis.

Birla Corporation: The company informed you that it has approved the allotment of 1500 (AA) rated, listed, secured, redeemable Non- Convertible Debentures of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs. 150 crore on private placement basis.

Hindustan Adhesives: The company has made an investment of Rs 9.73 lakh by acquiring 97,380 shares in the right issue of Bagla Tecvision.

Torrent Power: Rating agency CRISIL has upgraded the long term credit rating of non-convertible debentures and long term bank facilities of the company to 'CRISIL AA+/Stable' from 'CRISIL AA/Positive' considering, apart from other factors, continued strong profitability and sustained improvement in the leverage levels. CRISIL has reaffirmed its rating on the short-term bank facilities and commercial paper programme at 'CRISIL A1+'.

Easy Trip Planners: The company has fixed 2 March 2022 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issue of bonus equity shares of the company in the proportion of one equity share of Rs 2 each for each equity share held.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)