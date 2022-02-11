Hero MotoCorp, Sun TV, Zomato, IRCTC in focus

Hero MotoCorp: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 704.24 crore in Q3FY22 as compared to Rs 1029.17 crore in Q3FY21. Total income rose to Rs 8,133.30 crore from Rs 10,032.61 crore YoY.

Sun TV Network: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 471.19 crore in Q3FY22 as compared to Rs 445.41 crore in Q3FY21. Total income rose to Rs 1060.43 crore from Rs 994.14 crore YoY.

Zomato: The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 67.20 crore in Q3FY22 as compared to net loss of Rs 352.60 crore in Q3FY21. Total income rose to Rs 1259.70 crore from Rs 637.30 crore YoY.

IRCTC: The company resumed services of Tejas Express Trains on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai train on five days a week frequency from 11 February 2022.

Aegis Logistics: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 109.15 crore in Q3FY22 as compared to Rs 78.05 crore in Q3FY21. Total income rose to Rs 1222.17 crore from Rs 1555.89 crore YoY.

Torrent Power: Torrent Power has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Blue Daimond Properties and Balrampur Chini Mills Limited (the Sellers) for the acquisition of 100% equity share capital of Visual Percept Solar Projects (the SPV).

