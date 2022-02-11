Hero MotoCorp, Sun TV, Zomato, IRCTC in focus

-
ALSO READ
TCS, RIL, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC in spotlight
RIL to acquire up to 40% in Sterling & Wilson Solar
Poonawalla Fincorp intimates of termination of investment agreement with LeapFrog
Poonawalla Fincorp director resigns
Poonawalla Fincorp slumps after Sebi bars MD, seven others for insider trading
-
Hero MotoCorp: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 704.24 crore in Q3FY22 as compared to Rs 1029.17 crore in Q3FY21. Total income rose to Rs 8,133.30 crore from Rs 10,032.61 crore YoY.
Sun TV Network: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 471.19 crore in Q3FY22 as compared to Rs 445.41 crore in Q3FY21. Total income rose to Rs 1060.43 crore from Rs 994.14 crore YoY.
Zomato: The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 67.20 crore in Q3FY22 as compared to net loss of Rs 352.60 crore in Q3FY21. Total income rose to Rs 1259.70 crore from Rs 637.30 crore YoY.
IRCTC: The company resumed services of Tejas Express Trains on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai train on five days a week frequency from 11 February 2022.
Aegis Logistics: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 109.15 crore in Q3FY22 as compared to Rs 78.05 crore in Q3FY21. Total income rose to Rs 1222.17 crore from Rs 1555.89 crore YoY.
Torrent Power: Torrent Power has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Blue Daimond Properties and Balrampur Chini Mills Limited (the Sellers) for the acquisition of 100% equity share capital of Visual Percept Solar Projects (the SPV).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU