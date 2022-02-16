Vedant Fashions, Tech Mahindra, Burger King in focus

Vedant Fashions: Shares of the celebration wear maker will debut on the bourses today. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 866 per share.

Tech Mahindra: The wholly owned subsidiary of the company viz., Tech Mahindra (Singapore) Pte. has approved the proposal to acquire 80% equity shares in Geomatic.ai Pty for a consideration of A$6m.

Burger King India: The company has closed its qualified institutional placement issue and finalised the issue price at Rs 129.25 per share, a discount of 5% to the floor price of Rs 136.05 per share.

Torrent Power: The company has completed transaction of acquisition of 100% equity share capital of Visual Percept Solar Projects Private Limited.

Wheels India: Ratings agency ICRA has downgraded its long term rating for bank lines to 'A-', from 'A' earlier while keeping outlook stable. The rating agency also downgraded its short term rating for bank lines to 'A2+', from 'A1' earlier.

