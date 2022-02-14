ONGC, Dr. Reddy's Lab, Glenmark Pharma, Voltas in focus

ONGC: The state-run oil major's consolidated net profit surged 334.12% to Rs 10,931.61 crore on 45.27% rise in net sales to Rs 145,685.58 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major announced that it has entered into an exclusive sales and distribution agreement with Novartis India (NIL) for the Voveran range, the Calcium range and Methergine in India.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company's consolidated net profit fell 3.4% to Rs 239.75 crore on a 13.9% rise in net sales to Rs 3,141.47 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Voltas: The company's consolidated net profit dropped 24.9% to Rs 96.56 crore on a 10.1% fall in net sales to Rs 1,772.06 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

NHPC: The company posted a 7.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 888.76 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 961.64 crore recorded in Q3 FY21. Consolidated net sales fell by 8.6% to Rs 2,156.7 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 2,359 recorded in Q3 FY21.

Sequent Scientific: The company's consolidated net profit dropped 51.1% to Rs 18.56 crore on a 0.8% increase in net sales to Rs 358.05 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings: On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 16.97% to Rs 248.93 crore on 2.22% rise in total income to Rs 3,727.53 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Fortis Healthcare: On a consolidated basis, the healthcare delivery company's net profit surged 290.43% to Rs 116.74 crore on 24.61% rise in net sales to Rs 1466.65 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: The company reported a nearly 16% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 259 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 308 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Consolidated net sales grew 11% to Rs 3889 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 3501 crore posted in Q3 FY21.

Honeywell Automation India: Honeywell Automation India's net profit declined 40.1% to Rs 89.73 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 149.89 crore in Q3 FY21. Net sales during the quarter was Rs 859.95 crore, down 1.6% YoY.

Metropolis Healthcare: The company reported 30% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.2 crore despite a 7% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 293.1 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Anupam Rasayan India: The company posted a 75.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 37.9 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 21.65 crore registered in Q3 FY21. Net sales grew 44.6% to Rs 266.1 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

