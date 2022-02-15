RIL, Cipla, Coal India in focus

Reliance Industries (RIL): Glance, a leading AI-driven lock-screen platform, announced today that it has agreed to raise US$200 million from Jio Platforms (Jio) in its Series D round of funding. Jio is a subsidiary of RIL.

Cipla: Promoters of the drugmaker, Yusuf Khwaja Hamied and Mustafa Khwaja Hamied, will sell up to 2.5% of their stake in the company through a block trade that could fetch as much as Rs 1,849 crore, or $244.6 million, as per reports.

Coal India: The company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4556.54 crore in Q3FY22 as compared to net profit of Rs 3084.10 crore in Q3FY21. Total income rose to Rs 29086.35 crore from 24334.62 crore.

Eicher Motors: The company recorded total revenues at Rs. 2,881 crores, up by 1.9% as compared to Rs. 2,828 crores in the corresponding quarter of FY 2020-21. Profit after tax was recorded at Rs. 456 crores as against a profit of Rs. 533 crores during the same period last year.

Vedanta: The company has reportedly partnered Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, to make semiconductors in India. Vedanta will be the majority shareholder in a new joint venture company with Foxconn.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)