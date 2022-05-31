AMD Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd, Mirza International Ltd, Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd and Shriram Properties Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 May 2022.

AMD Industries Ltd spiked 17.25% to Rs 48.95 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 37129 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11444 shares in the past one month.

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd surged 15.95% to Rs 489.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12093 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3946 shares in the past one month.

Mirza International Ltd soared 15.67% to Rs 222.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91749 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd rose 13.51% to Rs 142. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5414 shares in the past one month.

Shriram Properties Ltd advanced 13.41% to Rs 74. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54995 shares in the past one month.

