Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd, Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd, Excel Industries Ltd and Kothari Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 March 2022.
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 512.15 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 66506 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18913 shares in the past one month.
Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd surged 13.79% to Rs 594.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10490 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5706 shares in the past one month.
Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd soared 11.97% to Rs 1079.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8457 shares in the past one month.
Excel Industries Ltd advanced 10.00% to Rs 1694.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7353 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18171 shares in the past one month.
Kothari Products Ltd spurt 9.98% to Rs 143.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27275 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11437 shares in the past one month.
