Trident rises after Q4 PAT jumps 137% to Rs 181 cr

Trident gained 1.56% to Rs 48.80 after the company reported a 137.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 181.25 crore on a 39% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,869.85 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Consolidated profit before tax jumped 150.8% on a year on year basis to Rs 244.26 crore in Q4 FY22. The company's operating margin stood at 21.67% in quarter ended March 2022 as compared to 20.7% as of March 2021.

On full year basis, the company reported 173.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 833.74 crore on a 54.5% rise in net sales to Rs 6,997.66 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 over the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

Meanwhile the board of directors approved the resolution for raising of funds and further recommended enabling resolution for approval of shareholders for an amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore by issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) by way of public or private offering, in one or more tranches.

Trident is a vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer and is one of the largest players in home textile space in India.

