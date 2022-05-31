Volumes spurt at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd counter

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd registered volume of 81820 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26085 shares
Natco Pharma Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 May 2022.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd registered volume of 81820 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26085 shares. The stock rose 1.34% to Rs.3,943.20. Volumes stood at 17655 shares in the last session.
Natco Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 33338 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11237 shares. The stock slipped 3.76% to Rs.640.65. Volumes stood at 24830 shares in the last session.
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 8798 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3957 shares. The stock gained 0.76% to Rs.1,569.95. Volumes stood at 12587 shares in the last session.
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd witnessed volume of 42814 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21638 shares. The stock increased 4.58% to Rs.432.65. Volumes stood at 26115 shares in the last session.
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 25356 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14644 shares. The stock increased 2.55% to Rs.3,894.20. Volumes stood at 57772 shares in the last session.
