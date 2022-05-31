Campus Activewear gains after strong Q4 performance

Campus Activewear rose 1.48% to Rs 364.10 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 39.61 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 10.02 crore in Q4 FY21.

The company had incurred a one-time deferred tax charge of Rs 24.71 crore in FY21 due to amendment of Finance Act, 2021, where goodwill was considered as a non-tax-deductible asset resulting in de-recognition of DTA on goodwill.

Revenue from operations increased by 28.1% YoY to Rs 352.34 crore.

EBITDA in Q4 FY22 improved by 20.1% to Rs 78.71 crore from Rs 65.53 crore in Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin stood at 22.3% in Q4 FY22 as against 23.8% in Q4 FY21.

Net Profit during the year FY22 stood at Rs 124.41 crore as against PAT of Rs 26.86 crore in FY21. Revenue from operations increased by 67.9% to Rs 1,194.18 crore in FY22 over FY21.

FY22 sales volume registered at 19.3 million pairs as against 13 million pairs in FY21, thereby generating 48.1% YoY volume growth. FY22 aggregate ASP stood at Rs 620 per pair versus Rs 547 per pair in FY21, thereby resulting in 13.3% YoY ASP growth.

H.K. Agarwal, chairman & managing director, said: "The company continues to reap benefits from its strategic blend of in-house capability and backward integration enabling flexibility in design, quality control, cost control, and timing to market.

I am happy to share we are India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in India, both in terms of value and volume with a 17% market share in FY21.

The company has expanded its installed annual capacity for assembly from 25.6 million pairs in FY21 to 28.8 million pairs in FY22 and the installed capacity at the Ganaur plant has increased from 9.6 million footwear soles to 10.8 million footwear soles.

Campus Activewear has proactively invested Rs 744.6 million in FY22 towards varied brand-building initiatives with high acceptance levels across target customers, thereby strengthening the brand recall.

Campus Activewear is India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in terms of value and volume.

