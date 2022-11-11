Ameya Precision Engineers standalone net profit declines 27.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.73% to Rs 6.25 croreNet profit of Ameya Precision Engineers declined 27.59% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.73% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.256.63 -6 OPM %11.2011.61 -PBDT0.760.78 -3 PBT0.570.58 -2 NP0.420.58 -28
