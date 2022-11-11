Ameya Precision Engineers standalone net profit declines 27.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.73% to Rs 6.25 crore

Net profit of Ameya Precision Engineers declined 27.59% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.73% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.6.256.6311.2011.610.760.780.570.580.420.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)