JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Milgrey Finance & Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

India Tourism Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 202.70% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ameya Precision Engineers standalone net profit declines 27.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.73% to Rs 6.25 crore

Net profit of Ameya Precision Engineers declined 27.59% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.73% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.256.63 -6 OPM %11.2011.61 -PBDT0.760.78 -3 PBT0.570.58 -2 NP0.420.58 -28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU