Balaji Telefilms reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.47 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Net Loss of Balaji Telefilms reported to Rs 18.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 39.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 113.90% to Rs 164.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.164.1976.76-9.05-50.29-15.51-36.98-18.78-40.75-18.47-39.16

