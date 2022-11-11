Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit declines 0.10% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 61.68% to Rs 682.01 croreNet profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers declined 0.10% to Rs 58.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 61.68% to Rs 682.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 421.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales682.01421.83 62 OPM %7.0812.94 -PBDT88.5390.48 -2 PBT78.7881.65 -4 NP58.7358.79 0
