Larsen & Toubro Infotech allots 12.04 cr equity shares under scheme of amalgamation

On 25 November 2022

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has allotted 12,04,17,607 equity shares of Re.1/- each (fully paid-up) of the Company, to the equity shareholders of erstwhile Mindtree as on the Record Date' fixed for the said purpose, in accordance with the Share Exchange Ratio enshrined in the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement.

Consequent to the above, the issued and paid equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 17,53,78,342/- comprising of 17,53,78,342 equity shares of Re.1/-each, to Rs. 29,57,95,949/- comprising of 29,57,95,949 equity shares of Re.1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)