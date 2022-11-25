Coal India hits record 400 MT output in quickest time ever

-
CIL hit the record time output of 400 MTs, 31 days ahead compared to 25 December of last year. The company's accelerated production brought down the asking annual growth rate to 6.9% from 12.4% at the year's start. All the subsidiary companies of CIL sustained double digit production growth since the beginning of FY'23 compared to preceding fiscal.
CIL's production peaked to 2.1 MTs as of the referred date which is the highest ever recorded single day's output till November in any fiscal.
Paving the path to increased production in the remaining months of FY'23, the company's overburden removal (OBR) has been consistently logging an average of 5.4 million cubic metres (MCuM) per day during November till now.
This level of OBR pace was never witnessed earlier. CIL's OBR has risen into high orbit of 5.8 MCuM on 23 November which is yet another high.
OBR is an important performance parameter that exposes the coal seam which simplifies the future extraction of coal. OBR also lends better mine geometry leading to ease of operations and improved safety.
With the monsoon season ended most of the mines have been dewatered. The festive season is also over. There will be greater availability of machines and manpower leading to better production and productivity in the coming months.
