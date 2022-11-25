CreditAccess Grameen concludes its maiden public issue of NCDs of Rs 500 cr

-
ALSO READ
India Ratings upgrades ratings of CreditAccess Grameen
CreditAccess Grameen update on public issue of NCDs
CreditAccess Grameen boards OKs allotting NCDs worth Rs 60 crore
CreditAccess Grameen to consider terms of NCDs issuance
CreditAccess Grameen awarded Gold Standard in CPP certification
-
The ceremonial listing of the NCDs was staged today at the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) corporate office at BKC, Mumbai. The NCDs have been listed and have commenced trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and NSE beginning today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU