CreditAccess Grameen concludes its maiden public issue of NCDs of Rs 500 cr

Capital Market 

CreditAccess Grameen announced the successful completion of its maiden public issue of secured, redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), raising Rs 500 crore on the back of overwhelming response from all investor categories.

The ceremonial listing of the NCDs was staged today at the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) corporate office at BKC, Mumbai. The NCDs have been listed and have commenced trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and NSE beginning today.

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 17:57 IST

