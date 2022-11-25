JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Happiest Minds Technologies inaugurates new development centre in Bhubaneshwar

Nifty December futures trade at premium
Business Standard

Coromandel International allots 1.74 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Capital Market 

Coromandel International has allotted 1,74,560 equity shares of Re.1/- each fully paid up to the option grantees on November 25, 2022, under the ESOP Scheme 2016.

These shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

With this allotment, the share capital of the Company shall stand increased from Rs. 29,38,35,189/- divided into 29,38,35,189 equity shares of face value Re. 1/- each to Rs. 29,40,09,749/- divided into 29,40,09,749 equity shares of face value Re. 1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU