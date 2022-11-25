Coromandel International allots 1.74 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Coromandel International has allotted 1,74,560 equity shares of Re.1/- each fully paid up to the option grantees on November 25, 2022, under the ESOP Scheme 2016.

These shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

With this allotment, the share capital of the Company shall stand increased from Rs. 29,38,35,189/- divided into 29,38,35,189 equity shares of face value Re. 1/- each to Rs. 29,40,09,749/- divided into 29,40,09,749 equity shares of face value Re. 1/- each.

