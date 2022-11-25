Coromandel International allots 1.74 lakh equity shares under ESOP

-
ALSO READ
Welspun Corp allots 5.65 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Vaibhav Global allots 1.32 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Yes Bank allots 1.93 lakh equity shares under ESOP
CMS Info Systems allots 3.74 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings allots 6.01 lakh equity shares under ESOP
-
These shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.
With this allotment, the share capital of the Company shall stand increased from Rs. 29,38,35,189/- divided into 29,38,35,189 equity shares of face value Re. 1/- each to Rs. 29,40,09,749/- divided into 29,40,09,749 equity shares of face value Re. 1/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU