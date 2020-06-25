Andhra Paper Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gallantt Metal Ltd, Ganges Securities Ltd, Gallantt Ispat Ltd and Aro Granite Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 June 2020.

Gallantt Metal Ltd, Ganges Securities Ltd, Gallantt Ispat Ltd and Aro Granite Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 June 2020.

Andhra Paper Ltd tumbled 14.22% to Rs 200.85 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 29214 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2408 shares in the past one month.

Gallantt Metal Ltd lost 8.64% to Rs 37. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34496 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5250 shares in the past one month.

Ganges Securities Ltd crashed 8.56% to Rs 33.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 455 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2278 shares in the past one month.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd dropped 8.02% to Rs 29.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 39890 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3765 shares in the past one month.

Aro Granite Industries Ltd fell 7.77% to Rs 26.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1243 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)