Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 28.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 9.74% to Rs 559.10 crore

Net profit of Andhra Sugars declined 28.76% to Rs 39.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.74% to Rs 559.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 509.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales559.10509.49 10 OPM %11.8712.61 -PBDT73.0185.03 -14 PBT56.0269.16 -19 NP39.3655.25 -29

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 12:54 IST

