Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 63.96% to Rs 22.21 crore

Net loss of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reported to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 63.96% to Rs 22.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.22.2161.62-9.326.72-2.583.48-2.823.01-2.392.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)