Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Indian Cotton Textiles Industry to get major orders at "IND TEXPO 2022"
Padam Cotton Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Texprocil and CCI sign a MoU for branding and traceability of Indian-grown cotton, Kasturi
Kakatiya Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 63.96% to Rs 22.21 croreNet loss of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reported to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 63.96% to Rs 22.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.2161.62 -64 OPM %-9.326.72 -PBDT-2.583.48 PL PBT-2.823.01 PL NP-2.392.28 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU