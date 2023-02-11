Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 49.22% to Rs 24.83 crore

Net profit of Hawa Engineers rose 125.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 49.22% to Rs 24.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.24.8316.643.793.370.390.290.180.080.180.08

