Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 49.22% to Rs 24.83 crore

Net profit of Hawa Engineers rose 125.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 49.22% to Rs 24.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales24.8316.64 49 OPM %3.793.37 -PBDT0.390.29 34 PBT0.180.08 125 NP0.180.08 125

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 12:54 IST

