Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 1250.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Rane Engine Valve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Rane Engine Valve reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.77 crore in the December 2022 quarter
BLB Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Transcatheter Electrosurgery, Dr Ravinder Singh Rao & Team successfully performs India's first LAMPOON - Non-surgical heart valve replacement
-
Sales rise 49.22% to Rs 24.83 croreNet profit of Hawa Engineers rose 125.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 49.22% to Rs 24.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales24.8316.64 49 OPM %3.793.37 -PBDT0.390.29 34 PBT0.180.08 125 NP0.180.08 125
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU