Tirupati Starch & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 32.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals declined 32.69% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.40% to Rs 85.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 84.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.85.5384.356.305.633.163.361.702.081.402.08

