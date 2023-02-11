JUST IN
Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 32.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.40% to Rs 85.53 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals declined 32.69% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.40% to Rs 85.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 84.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales85.5384.35 1 OPM %6.305.63 -PBDT3.163.36 -6 PBT1.702.08 -18 NP1.402.08 -33

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 12:54 IST

