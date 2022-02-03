Angel One business performance update for Jan'21

Angel One announced the following key business parameters for the month of January 2022:

The company's client base grew to 8.34 million in January 2022 compared to 7.78 million in December 2021 and 3.46 million in January 2021, recording growth of 7.2% MoM and 140.9% YoY.

The company's average daily turnover in overall equity segment was Rs 8,148 billion in January 2022 compared to Rs 7,030 billion in December 2021 and Rs 3,241 billion in January 2021, recording growth of 15.9% MoM and 151.4% YoY.

In F&O segment, the average daily turnover was Rs 7,938 billion compared to Rs 6,868 billion in December 2021 and Rs 3085 billion in January 2021, recording growth of 15.6% MoM and 157.3% YoY.

Retail turnover market share in overall equity segment stood at 21.1% in January 2022 compared to 20.8% in December 2021 and 19.7% in January 2021. In F&O segment, the retail turnover market share was 21.2% in January 2022 compared to 20.9% in December 2021 and 19.7% in January 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)