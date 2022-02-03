Angel One business performance update for Jan'21

Angel One announced the following key business parameters for the month of January 2022:
The company's client base grew to 8.34 million in January 2022 compared to 7.78 million in December 2021 and 3.46 million in January 2021, recording growth of 7.2% MoM and 140.9% YoY.
The company's average daily turnover in overall equity segment was Rs 8,148 billion in January 2022 compared to Rs 7,030 billion in December 2021 and Rs 3,241 billion in January 2021, recording growth of 15.9% MoM and 151.4% YoY.
In F&O segment, the average daily turnover was Rs 7,938 billion compared to Rs 6,868 billion in December 2021 and Rs 3085 billion in January 2021, recording growth of 15.6% MoM and 157.3% YoY.
Retail turnover market share in overall equity segment stood at 21.1% in January 2022 compared to 20.8% in December 2021 and 19.7% in January 2021. In F&O segment, the retail turnover market share was 21.2% in January 2022 compared to 20.9% in December 2021 and 19.7% in January 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU