Angel One records sequential growth of 6.3% in client base

Angel One announced its key business parameters for the month of December 2021:

The company's client based rose 6.3% m-o-m to 7.78 million in month of December 2021. The y-o-y growth in client based was 144.2%.

The gross client acquisition rose 3.2% m-o-m to 0.46 million.

The y-o-y growth in gross client acquisition was 110.4%.

The average daily turnover in overall equity segment stood at Rs 7030 billion, recording a decline of 2.6% m-o-m and growth of 172% y-o-y.

The average daily turnover in F&O segment stood at Rs 6868 billion, recoding a decline of 2.4% m-o-m and growth of 180.3% y-o-y.

The average client funding book declined m-o-m to Rs 15.12 billion. The y-o-y growth in average client funding book was 157.4%.

The number of orders rose 12.9% m-o-m to 64.57 million. The y-o-y growth in number of orders was 106.9%.

The company's retail turnover market share in equity segment stood at 20.8% in month of December 2021 compared to 21% in November 2021 (declining 20 bps) and 18% in December 2020 (increasing 282 bps).

The company's retail turnover market share in F&O segment stood at 20.9% in December 2021 compared to 21.1% in November 2021 (declining 23 bps) and 18.1% in December 2020 (increasing 281 bps).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)