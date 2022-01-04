Angel One records sequential growth of 6.3% in client base

-
Angel One announced its key business parameters for the month of December 2021:
The company's client based rose 6.3% m-o-m to 7.78 million in month of December 2021. The y-o-y growth in client based was 144.2%.
The gross client acquisition rose 3.2% m-o-m to 0.46 million.
The y-o-y growth in gross client acquisition was 110.4%.
The average daily turnover in overall equity segment stood at Rs 7030 billion, recording a decline of 2.6% m-o-m and growth of 172% y-o-y.
The average daily turnover in F&O segment stood at Rs 6868 billion, recoding a decline of 2.4% m-o-m and growth of 180.3% y-o-y.
The average client funding book declined m-o-m to Rs 15.12 billion. The y-o-y growth in average client funding book was 157.4%.
The number of orders rose 12.9% m-o-m to 64.57 million. The y-o-y growth in number of orders was 106.9%.
The company's retail turnover market share in equity segment stood at 20.8% in month of December 2021 compared to 21% in November 2021 (declining 20 bps) and 18% in December 2020 (increasing 282 bps).
The company's retail turnover market share in F&O segment stood at 20.9% in December 2021 compared to 21.1% in November 2021 (declining 23 bps) and 18.1% in December 2020 (increasing 281 bps).
