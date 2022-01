Board of Bajaj Electricals approves closure of Shikohabad unit

At meeting held on 03 January 2022

The Board of Bajaj Electricals at its meeting held on 03 January 2022 has considered and approved the proposal for permanent closure of operations at Shikohabad Unit.

The Company's Shikohabad Unit accounted for total revenue of Rs.33.46 crore for the year ended March 31, 2021 (representing 0.72% contribution to the Company's total income for the financial year ended March 31, 2021), whereas it contributed Rs.4.44 crore loss (before tax) to the Company during the same period.

The estimated date for closure of the unit is 04 January 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)