Man Infraconstruction announces change in directorate

With effect from 01 January 2022Man Infraconstruction announced that Parag K. Shah, Promoter ceased to be the Chairman of the Company. He will continue to serve as Non-executive Director and has been designated as 'Chairman Emeritus' of the Company; and Berjis Desai, Non-Promoter has been classified as 'Non-Independent Nonexecutive Director' and appointed as 'Non-executive Chairman' of the Company. The change in directorate is effective from 01 January 2022.
