Angle Broking performance update for September

Angle Broking announced its key business performance parameters for month of September 2021.

The company's client base rose to 6.52 million in September 2021 compared to 2.69 million in September 2020, recording a growth of 142%.

The client base rose a modest 6.1% compared to 6.15 million in August 2021.

Average client acquisition stood at 0.39 million in September 2021 compared to 0.45 million in August 2021 and 0.20 million in September 2020.

The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment stood at 20.3% in September 2021 compared to 21.7% in August 2021 and 13.4% in September 2020.

Retail turnover market share in F&O segment stood at 20.3% in September 2021 compared to 21.8% in August 2021 and 13.2% in September 2020.

