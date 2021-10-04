Board of EID Parry (India) approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 04 October 2021

The Board of EID Parry (India) at its meeting held on 04 October 2021 has approved the following change in directorate:

Sridharan Rangarajan (DIN: 01814413) appointed as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from 4 October 2021.

V.Ravichandran, (DIN: 00110086) stepped down as Chairman and as a Director of the Company effective close of business hours of 4 October 2021.

The Board elected M M Venkatachalam (DIN: 00152619), Non-Executive Director as Chairman of the Board of Directors with effect from 5 October 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)